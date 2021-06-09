Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) was downgraded by Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$10.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$9.50. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FRU. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cormark increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.27.

Shares of TSE:FRU traded up C$0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,999. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,370.00. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$3.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.35.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$36.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

