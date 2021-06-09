Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) to post sales of $105.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Frank’s International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $106.90 million. Frank’s International posted sales of $86.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frank’s International will report full year sales of $431.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $426.00 million to $437.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $499.20 million, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $515.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Frank’s International.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $94.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.28 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 26.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FI. Barclays raised shares of Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Frank’s International by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,061,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,857,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,566 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frank’s International during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,337,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Frank’s International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 761.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 439,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Frank’s International stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,015,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,346. The stock has a market cap of $705.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.49. Frank’s International has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $5.44.

About Frank’s International

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

