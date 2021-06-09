Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,367 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,239,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Franchise Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,624,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,457,000 after buying an additional 278,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Franchise Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FRG opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.00.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $621.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. Franchise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

FRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Barrington Research increased their price target on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price target on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Franchise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

In other news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,342,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,340,368. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew M. Laurence bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 400,750 shares in the company, valued at $14,427,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

