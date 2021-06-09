Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.37

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and traded as low as $7.33. Forward Pharma A/S shares last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 342,391 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Pharma A/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,796 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.75% of Forward Pharma A/S worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

