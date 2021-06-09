Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 343,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,154 shares during the quarter. Fortune Brands Home & Security accounts for 1.2% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $32,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 218.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FBHS shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

Shares of NYSE FBHS traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.38. 7,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.03 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.47.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. Research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,174 shares of company stock worth $3,909,854 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

