Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) Research Coverage Started at Barrington Research

Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.72% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $13.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAII. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

