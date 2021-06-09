Foresight VCT (LON:FTV) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3.70 Per Share

Foresight VCT (LON:FTV) declared a dividend on Friday, April 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Foresight VCT’s previous dividend of $3.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of FTV stock opened at GBX 70.50 ($0.92) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £143.06 million and a P/E ratio of 21.36. Foresight VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 72 ($0.94).
About Foresight VCT
