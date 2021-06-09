Foresight VCT (LON:FTV) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3.70 Per Share

Foresight VCT (LON:FTV) declared a dividend on Friday, April 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Foresight VCT’s previous dividend of $3.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of FTV stock opened at GBX 70.50 ($0.92) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £143.06 million and a P/E ratio of 21.36. Foresight VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 72 ($0.94).

Get Foresight VCT alerts:

About Foresight VCT

Foresight VCT plc is a venture capital trust (VCT). The principal activity of the Company is to make investments in unquoted or alternative investment market (AiM)-listed companies in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in ordinary shares, planned exit shares and infrastructure shares. The investment objective of the ordinary shares fund is to provide private investors with attractive returns from a portfolio of investments in unquoted companies in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.