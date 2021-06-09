FlypMe (FYP) Market Cap Tops $555,436.06

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One FlypMe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. FlypMe has a market cap of $555,436.06 and $1,626.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00071778 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00026569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.15 or 0.00988856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.76 or 0.09651191 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00050450 BTC.

FlypMe Coin Profile

FYP is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

