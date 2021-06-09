Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Floor & Decor in a report released on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.77.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $99.65 on Monday. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $116.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 373,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2,539.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,005,000 after acquiring an additional 413,188 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 19.2% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 29.3% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $1,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $801,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,774 shares in the company, valued at $20,240,623. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,345 shares of company stock worth $34,460,586 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

