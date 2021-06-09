Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $850.09 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) will announce $850.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $811.40 million and the highest is $863.80 million. Floor & Decor reported sales of $462.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 83.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year sales of $3.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.77.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $664,996.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,749 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $126,355.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,629,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,345 shares of company stock valued at $34,460,586 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor stock traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.65. 581,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $116.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.86.

Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

