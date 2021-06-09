Flixxo Market Capitalization Hits $3.31 Million (FLIXX)

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 9th. Flixxo has a market capitalization of $3.31 million and $4,759.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flixxo has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One Flixxo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00068061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00024787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.88 or 0.00907512 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00049676 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,313.63 or 0.08926556 BTC.

Flixxo (FLIXX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flixxo is www.flixxo.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flixxo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flixxo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flixxo using one of the exchanges listed above.

