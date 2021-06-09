Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Securities

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) was downgraded by equities researchers at Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $120.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FISV. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $109.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.87. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,549,000 after acquiring an additional 39,521 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 173,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,730,000 after purchasing an additional 74,468 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 241,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

