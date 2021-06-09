First Savings Financial Group (FSFG) & Its Rivals Critical Contrast

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ: FSFG) is one of 114 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare First Savings Financial Group to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Savings Financial Group $191.05 million $33.35 million 5.25 First Savings Financial Group Competitors $844.11 million $84.23 million 17.05

First Savings Financial Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than First Savings Financial Group. First Savings Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

First Savings Financial Group has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Savings Financial Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.49, indicating that their average stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Savings Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. First Savings Financial Group pays out 5.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 29.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. First Savings Financial Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for First Savings Financial Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Savings Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Savings Financial Group Competitors 382 1562 1312 78 2.33

First Savings Financial Group currently has a consensus target price of $77.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.13%. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential downside of 12.41%. Given First Savings Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Savings Financial Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.1% of First Savings Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of First Savings Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Savings Financial Group 20.18% 31.92% 2.89% First Savings Financial Group Competitors 15.44% 7.31% 0.80%

Summary

First Savings Financial Group beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides loans, including one-to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, land and land development, multi-family real estate, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans comprising automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured loans, and loans secured by deposits. In addition, it is involved in mortgage banking; investment activities; and the provision of property and casualty insurance products, and reinsurance to other third-party insurance captives. As of October 30, 2020, the company operated 15 offices in the Indiana communities, such as Clarksville, Jeffersonville, Charlestown, Sellersburg, New Albany, Georgetown, Corydon, Lanesville, Elizabeth, English, Marengo, Salem, Odon, and Montgomery. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

