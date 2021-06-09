First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price lifted by analysts at Raymond James from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.95. 25,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,799. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 798.60 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.36.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

