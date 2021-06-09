First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) Hits New 52-Week High at $13,100.00

First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13,100.00 and last traded at $13,100.00, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13,000.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12,411.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $30.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th.

First National of Nebraska, Inc operates as a holding company for First National Bank of Omaha. The Bank engages in consumer, commercial, real estate, and agricultural lending and retail deposit activities in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and other nearby states.

