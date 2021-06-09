First National Bank Invests $216,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

First National Bank bought a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $136.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $136.70. The firm has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.08%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.44.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

