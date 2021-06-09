First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 410,637 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 51,646 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $19,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter worth $218,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 9.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 704,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,766,000 after acquiring an additional 58,770 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Merchants by 225.3% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 16,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Merchants by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,019,000 after purchasing an additional 237,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in First Merchants by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,358 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

In other news, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $366,962.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,190 shares of company stock worth $867,606. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRME stock opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.47.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $124.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.87 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Equities research analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.34%.

First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

