First Horizon Corp Sells 410 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

First Horizon Corp trimmed its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $158.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.34. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.20 and a 1 year high of $167.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.