First Horizon Corp Sells 220 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

First Horizon Corp cut its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 169,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,754,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 83,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,061,000 after acquiring an additional 531,754 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,268 shares of company stock worth $1,826,119 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $210.41 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.58 and a twelve month high of $211.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.23. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

