First Horizon Corp Has $167,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Horizon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 79.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

MDT stock opened at $121.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.57. The company has a market cap of $164.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

In other Medtronic news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

