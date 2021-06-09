First Horizon Corp Has $106,000 Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First Horizon Corp reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truadvice LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $117.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.70. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.60 and a 12-month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

