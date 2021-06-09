First Horizon Corp Boosts Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

First Horizon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

VOX opened at $140.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.18. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $89.15 and a 52 week high of $140.92.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.