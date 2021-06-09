First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $890,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMR stock opened at $98.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $99.09. The stock has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.31.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

