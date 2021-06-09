First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $717,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE:C opened at $79.08 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $163.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Edward Jones downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.70.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.