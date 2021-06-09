First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $537,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $762,213,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,614,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,473 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,891 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $396,075,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 406.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,418,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $340,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,573 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FIS opened at $144.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.33, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.42. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIS. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.59.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

