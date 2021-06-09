First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 81.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,482 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 309.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 10.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $89.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $205.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.