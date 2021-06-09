First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,130 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Adobe by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 39,682 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,875,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 24,506 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 112,982 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,708,000 after purchasing an additional 61,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $509.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $498.81. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $387.37 and a twelve month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

