First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 165,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,992,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 548.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 640,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,641,000 after purchasing an additional 541,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,960,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,194,000 after purchasing an additional 291,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $220.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $211.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $233.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.62.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,482,436.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,106,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,271,221,932.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,260 shares of company stock valued at $22,060,744. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.