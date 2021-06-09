First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $168.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.29. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.83 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

