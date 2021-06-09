First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,140 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,450 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

FFBC opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.88.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,014,461.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $846,515.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,892 shares of company stock worth $2,293,206. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.