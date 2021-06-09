First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

First Bank stock opened at $14.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. First Bank has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.66.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. First Bank had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $22.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Bank in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in First Bank by 15.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First Bank by 6.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 29,104 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in First Bank by 5.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in First Bank by 43.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares during the last quarter. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

