First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Purchased by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. First American Financial comprises 0.4% of Adams Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in First American Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial stock opened at $64.93 on Wednesday. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $66.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.19.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FAF. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities raised their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

