Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Rating Increased to Buy at Industrial Alliance Securities

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a C$7.50 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Firm Capital Property Trust from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Firm Capital Property Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Firm Capital Property Trust stock opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. Firm Capital Property Trust has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.48.

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space.

