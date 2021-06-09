Financial Review: Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) vs. InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) and InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

This table compares Oak Street Health and InnovAge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Street Health -24.18% -60.50% -21.70% InnovAge N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Oak Street Health and InnovAge, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Street Health 0 1 14 0 2.93 InnovAge 0 1 6 0 2.86

Oak Street Health currently has a consensus target price of $69.42, suggesting a potential upside of 16.82%. InnovAge has a consensus target price of $29.33, suggesting a potential upside of 48.30%. Given InnovAge’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe InnovAge is more favorable than Oak Street Health.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oak Street Health and InnovAge’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Street Health $882.77 million 16.21 -$187.99 million ($0.55) -108.04 InnovAge $567.19 million 4.73 $26.28 million N/A N/A

InnovAge has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oak Street Health.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.9% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of InnovAge shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of InnovAge shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

InnovAge beats Oak Street Health on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. It serves approximately 6,600 PACE participants in the United States of America; and operates seventeen PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.