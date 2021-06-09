Financial Contrast: Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) & Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB)

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) and Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Texas Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Enveric Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Texas Instruments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Enveric Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Texas Instruments and Enveric Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Instruments $14.46 billion 11.91 $5.60 billion $5.97 31.23 Enveric Biosciences $39.92 million 1.32 -$6.86 million N/A N/A

Texas Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Enveric Biosciences.

Risk and Volatility

Texas Instruments has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enveric Biosciences has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Texas Instruments and Enveric Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Instruments 4 6 17 0 2.48 Enveric Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Texas Instruments currently has a consensus price target of $190.79, suggesting a potential upside of 2.35%. Given Texas Instruments’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Texas Instruments is more favorable than Enveric Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Instruments and Enveric Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Instruments 40.04% 69.92% 33.09% Enveric Biosciences N/A -74.49% -42.25%

Summary

Texas Instruments beats Enveric Biosciences on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products. This segment also provides signal chain products that sense, condition, and measure signals to allow information to be transferred or converted for further processing and control for use in end markets, including amplifiers, data converters, interface products, motor drives, clocks, and sensing products.; and high volume products comprising integrated analog and standard products, which are primarily for sale into personal electronics, industrial, and automotive markets. The Embedded Processing segment offers connected microcontrollers, such as microcontrollers, microcontrollers with integrated wireless capabilities, and stand-alone wireless connectivity solutions that are used in electronic equipment; digital signal processors for mathematical computations; and applications processors for specific computing activity. This segment offers products for use in various markets, such as industrial, automotive, Personal electronics, communications equipment, enterprise systems, and calculators and other. The company also provides DLP products primarily for use in projectors to create high-definition images; calculators; and application-specific integrated circuits. Texas Instruments Incorporated markets and sells its semiconductor products through direct sales and distributors, as well as through its website. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines for cancer care. It has a pipeline of development programs for radiodermatitis, glioblastoma multiforme, pruritus, rashes, and dry skin and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy. The company is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

