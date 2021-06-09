Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 6,198 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.30 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.31.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

