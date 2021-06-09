Fiera Capital Corp Increases Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,467,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,104,236,000 after buying an additional 176,718 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,624,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,310,095,000 after buying an additional 175,527 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $457,084,000 after buying an additional 240,412 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,172,000 after buying an additional 196,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 838,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $237,589,000 after buying an additional 90,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $330.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $321.86. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.72 and a twelve month high of $349.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

