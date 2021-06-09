Fiera Capital Corp Has $951,000 Stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 68.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,200 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

FMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

Shares of FMX opened at $85.22 on Wednesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $86.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.5771 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is 466.67%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

