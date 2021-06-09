Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,032 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.86% of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 163,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 75,835 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MNP opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.58.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

