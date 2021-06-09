Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Receives €71.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €71.43 ($84.03).

FIE has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €66.95 ($78.76) on Friday. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 1 year high of €77.50 ($91.18). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €66.37.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

