Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

Fidelity National Information Services has increased its dividend payment by 20.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Fidelity National Information Services has a payout ratio of 24.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to earn $7.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $144.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.33, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $120.17 and a one year high of $156.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.42.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.59.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

