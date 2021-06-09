Feathercoin (FTC) Price Down 3.2% This Week

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 9th. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $6.50 million and approximately $7,828.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000160 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000113 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.