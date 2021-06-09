Farmers National Banc Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Farmers National Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Farmers National Banc to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. Farmers National Banc has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $486.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.77 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 14.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Farmers National Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

