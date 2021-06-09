FantasyGold (FGC) One Day Volume Tops $1.00

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 9th. One FantasyGold coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $52,384.49 and $1.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00061791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.97 or 0.00218937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.32 or 0.00206513 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.12 or 0.01351776 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,713.19 or 1.00726612 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

