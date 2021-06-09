Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.96. Fanhua shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 181,711 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fanhua from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Get Fanhua alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $826.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.57.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $130.57 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 19.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fanhua Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.07%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FANH. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Fanhua by 185.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 266,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 173,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fanhua by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 982,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,682,000 after buying an additional 94,675 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fanhua by 2.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,340,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,597,000 after buying an additional 48,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fanhua by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,644,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,799,000 after buying an additional 32,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Fanhua by 2.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,127,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,713,000 after buying an additional 30,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Company Profile (NASDAQ:FANH)

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.