Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.68

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.68 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.68 ($0.07), with a volume of 425194 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.08).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.48. The company has a market cap of £55.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.50.

About Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

