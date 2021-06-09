extraDNA Price Tops $0.0004 (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last week, extraDNA has traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. One extraDNA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. extraDNA has a market cap of $420,057.11 and approximately $255,175.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

extraDNA Coin Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

