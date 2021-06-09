Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 64,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,813,580 shares.The stock last traded at $20.28 and had previously closed at $20.23.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Extended Stay America to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Extended Stay America to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $19.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Extended Stay America to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.60, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.88.

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Extended Stay America had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $259.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.07 million. On average, analysts expect that Extended Stay America, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Extended Stay America Company Profile (NASDAQ:STAY)

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.