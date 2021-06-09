Evercore ISI Lowers Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Hold

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FIVE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $201.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $189.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 86.88, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below has a 1 year low of $96.61 and a 1 year high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $1,819,068.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,035 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,081,000 after purchasing an additional 169,876 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $2,594,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,803,000 after purchasing an additional 138,587 shares during the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

