Evercore ISI Lowers Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Hold

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FIVE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $201.00.
Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $189.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 86.88, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below has a 1 year low of $96.61 and a 1 year high of $205.28.
In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $1,819,068.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,035 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,081,000 after purchasing an additional 169,876 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $2,594,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,803,000 after purchasing an additional 138,587 shares during the last quarter.
About Five Below
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
