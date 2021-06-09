Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 95.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 260,958 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter worth $31,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter worth $52,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter worth $109,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter worth $237,000.

Get Everbridge alerts:

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everbridge stock opened at $116.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.38. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $178.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVBG shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.78.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.